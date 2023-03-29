Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Purchases 1,633 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $11,822.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vera Therapeutics

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

