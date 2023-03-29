Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Purchases 1,633 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $11,822.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

