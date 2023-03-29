Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Purchases 1,633 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $11,822.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vera Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.