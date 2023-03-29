Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells 6,592 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

