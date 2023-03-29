Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) insider Andrew Reardon sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $20,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

