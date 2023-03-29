Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Rating) insider Andrew Reardon sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $20,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

