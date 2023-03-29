Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Sells 6,433 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.82. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

