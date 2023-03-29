Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.