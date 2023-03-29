Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

