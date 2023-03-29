Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading 4% Higher

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.63. 47,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 271,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,981.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $349,799.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,097,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,981.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,529 shares of company stock valued at $14,653,601. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.