International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Shares Up 4%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.02 and last traded at $87.64. 376,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,169,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

