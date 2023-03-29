International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Trading Up 0.5 %

International Paper stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

