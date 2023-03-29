InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 1,718 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.