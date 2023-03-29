Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.