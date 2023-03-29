Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

