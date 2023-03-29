Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 969,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,582,680 shares.The stock last traded at $23.06 and had previously closed at $22.96.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,740.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.