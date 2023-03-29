Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $649,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXI opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $191.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Articles

