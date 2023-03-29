Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Seagen (SGEN)

Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $145.00 to $129.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $229.00.

3/16/2023 – Seagen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.

3/14/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Seagen had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $179.00.

3/14/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/14/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $228.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Securities from $141.00 to $229.00.

3/13/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/13/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Seagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/17/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $178.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $142.00 to $168.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $152.00.

2/16/2023 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

2/16/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Seagen was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

2/16/2023 – Seagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Seagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $188.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

2/6/2023 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $203.19.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,314,068 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

