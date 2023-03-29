Investment Partners LTD. Sells 9,421 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $996.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

