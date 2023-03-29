iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 3.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.62. 1,965,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 18,976,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

iQIYI Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -346.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Featured Articles

