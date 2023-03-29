iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $666,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

