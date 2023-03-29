iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $649,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,878 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.87 and a 52-week high of $80.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

