iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Lowered by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

