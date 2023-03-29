iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 341,384 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

