iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 12,433 shares.The stock last traded at $43.55 and had previously closed at $43.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $891.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.