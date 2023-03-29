iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.87. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

