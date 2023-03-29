iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $627,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,884 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 959,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $180.70 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

