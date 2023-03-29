iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,376,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,869,760 shares.The stock last traded at $62.38 and had previously closed at $62.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

