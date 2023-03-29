Kaizen Financial Strategies Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.