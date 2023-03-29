Keel Point LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

