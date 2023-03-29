Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $275.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

