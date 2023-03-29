Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 209,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 176,763 shares.The stock last traded at $62.55 and had previously closed at $61.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kforce Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In related news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

