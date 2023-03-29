KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.