Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 83,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 648,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $845.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.