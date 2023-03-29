Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,864 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,421,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.
KD opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
