L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of L Catterton Asia Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

