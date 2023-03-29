Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,365 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

NYSE:AXP opened at $159.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.13 and a 200 day moving average of $155.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

