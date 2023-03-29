Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.42

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 295058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $855.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.