Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Light Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Light stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Light has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Light Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.