Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Light Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of Light stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Light has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.48.
Light Company Profile
