LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 1,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
