LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 1,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.