LVZ Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

