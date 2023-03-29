Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 6% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 66,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,006,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $554.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.
Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Further Reading
