MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.12. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 172,033 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06).

Several research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

