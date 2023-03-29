MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.12. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 172,033 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
