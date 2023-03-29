MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.12. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 172,033 shares.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

