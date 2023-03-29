Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Down 5.9%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.52. 835,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,875,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Manchester United Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United
About Manchester United
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
