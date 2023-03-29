Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
Maple Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
