Martin Brenner Sells 5,213 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) insider Martin Brenner sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $11,103.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,418.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of IBIO stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. iBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 106.69% and a negative net margin of 1,878.38%. Research analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.
