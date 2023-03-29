Martin Brenner Sells 5,213 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) insider Martin Brenner sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $11,103.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,418.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

iBio Price Performance

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. iBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 106.69% and a negative net margin of 1,878.38%. Research analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iBio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in iBio by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

iBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.