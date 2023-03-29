Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 137 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 499.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.17%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

