Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

WES opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

