Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

