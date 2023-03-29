Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

