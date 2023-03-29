Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 1,970 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
Fair Isaac stock opened at $679.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $711.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.