Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 1,970 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $679.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $711.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

