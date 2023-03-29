Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 2,943 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $401.47 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

